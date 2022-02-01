Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,076.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $13,076.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00288417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,312,602 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

