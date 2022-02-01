Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

