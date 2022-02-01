Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $3.72. Eltek shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 7,197 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -2.46.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

