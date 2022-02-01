Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

ENB stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

