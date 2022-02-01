Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 31.88. 17,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 27.84. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $31,411,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $329,816,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

