Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Critical Comparison

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.14 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $540.10 million 11.54 -$554.13 million ($6.12) -11.69

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Sarepta Therapeutics -75.30% -86.35% -17.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarepta Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $124.85, indicating a potential upside of 74.44%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

