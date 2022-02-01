Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDNC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Endurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.