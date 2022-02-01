Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 451,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,581. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

