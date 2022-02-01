ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.86. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ENGlobal by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 63.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

