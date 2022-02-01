Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENI by 374.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ENI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. ENI has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

