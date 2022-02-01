Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.49%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

