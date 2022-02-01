Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Envista worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Envista by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

