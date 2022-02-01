EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 129,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. EOG Resources has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $113.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

