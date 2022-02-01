EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $135.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

