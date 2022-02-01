EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,353 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $4,518,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock valued at $320,112,769 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

