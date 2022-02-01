EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,595 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $114,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,003,733 shares of company stock worth $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares worth $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

