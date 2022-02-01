EPIQ Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

