Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 81.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $539.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $323.30 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,529 shares of company stock worth $38,215,452. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

