Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.97. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

