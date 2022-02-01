Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Terminix Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

