Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,707 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

