Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $724.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $786.11 and a 200-day moving average of $806.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

