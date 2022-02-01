Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

