Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after buying an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 110,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

