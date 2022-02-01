Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 161,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

