Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Equitable worth $135,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 33.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.