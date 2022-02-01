Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,253 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

