Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,802 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $23,097,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

