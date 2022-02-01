Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.