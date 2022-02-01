Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $332.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.62. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $236.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

