Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $237.73 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,078,672 shares of company stock valued at $711,257,210. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.