Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after acquiring an additional 348,668 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

