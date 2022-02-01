Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.31% of Evans Bancorp worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

