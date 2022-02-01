Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $53,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

