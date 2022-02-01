EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

