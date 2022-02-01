Evolus, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.42 on Monday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $412.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Evolus by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Evolus by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

