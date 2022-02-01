Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CAHPF has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

