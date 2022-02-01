Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,878 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.30% of Evolution Petroleum worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

