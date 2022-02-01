Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVKIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$31.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

