EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRZF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

