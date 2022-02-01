Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.20

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 41026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,010,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

