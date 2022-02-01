Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.69 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

