Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fangdd Network Group and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $355.26 million 0.08 -$33.76 million ($1.25) -0.32 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -45.15% -53.38% -19.18% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Fangdd Network Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

