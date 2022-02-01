Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FANUY stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

