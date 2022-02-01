Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,453,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after buying an additional 221,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

