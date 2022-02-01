Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Up 5.8%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 19,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

