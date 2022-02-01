Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,805 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.86% of Fidelity National Financial worth $239,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after buying an additional 314,289 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,475. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

