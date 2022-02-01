Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,585. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

