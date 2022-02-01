Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

