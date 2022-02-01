Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,696 shares of company stock worth $59,632,672. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.